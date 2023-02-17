Sweeting aims to cut imports by a quarter

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

AGRICULTURE, Marine Resources and Family Affairs Minister Clay Sweeting said yesterday officials hope to reduce imports by 25 percent by 2025.

During a press conference yesterday, Mr Sweeting was joined by Mario Lubetkin, assistant director general of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation, when they discussed ways to strengthen food security.

Mr Sweeting said the partnership with FAO will aid in developing agricultural food systems in The Bahamas, noting the government’s efforts for a national agricultural policy.

“We’ve already started to develop some aspects of that. And how we can further develop in regard to legislation, regulations, foreign policy, as well as domestic investment in agrifood systems. This is one thing that we’re excited about,” Mr Sweeting said.

“As we will continue to develop agrifood systems in The Bahamas, modernising agrifood systems, (and) involving Bahamians in ensuring that we help to reduce our imports by hopefully 25 percent by 2025 with our commitment to CARICOM,” Mr Sweeting said.

Food accessibility in the country has become an ongoing challenge due to inflation and the high cost of living. The high cost of food has made it more challenging for people to sustain a healthy diet.

Mr Sweeting acknowledged this and said his ministry is aiming to expand local produce that will be set at an affordable price.

“In order for Bahamians to buy local naturally grown food it would have to be cheaper. So that’s why when I speak about this national food policy it’s a way to ensure that Bahamians who farm locally are able to import stuff duty-free and are able to receive concessions so that they can be competitive in the marketplace.”

He continued: “So for us at the ministry, we’re trying to find ways to ensure that local produce is cheaper for Bahamians to buy. Because at the end of the day, if you have to choose between a healthy meal, and something that’s cheaper, a lot of times Bahamians will choose the cheaper option.”

Mr Sweeting also said officials are launching an initiative in a few days that will assist in expanding a niche in the market that will allow more affordability.

However, the minister explained to reporters that there is still much work to be done to modernise the agriculture industry in the country.

Mr Sweeting said in recent times more younger people have become interested in school programmes, noting there are still more participants needed in the industry.

For his part, Mr Lubetkin stressed that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ukraine war, and the imbalance of food availability there have been ongoing challenges in food security.

Mr Lubetkin said that food insecurity can be tackled through countries working together to find a solution.

“I think that each one of us, each one of the countries, because we support the countries, are finding a partial solution — the point is how we can combine and I think that is part of the discussion,” he said.

FAO is also assisting the ministry in qualifying for funding of $10m for small island developing states.