Teenager found with knife given curfew

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A teenager admitted in court yesterday to having a knife on George Street.

The 14-year-old, who cannot be named because he is a minor, appeared before Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux in the presence of his guardian. There he faced a charge of unlawfully carrying arms.

The boy was arrested on February 13 on George Street when police found him with a knife without lawful cause.

He pleaded guilty to the charge. As he awaits a report, the magistrate extended the boy’s police bail, but imposed a 4pm to 8am residential curfew from Monday to Friday. The defendant is to remain indoors every Saturday, but is allowed to attend church on Sundays from 9.30am to 2pm.

The defendant is expected to return to court for a probation report on June 27.