Three granted $60k bail on cocaine charges

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO men and a woman were granted $60,000 bail in court yesterday after being accused of smuggling $1,000,000 worth of cocaine into the country through Bimini last weekend.

Rudolph Higgs, 52, Jesnel Etienne, 41, and Rochelle Higgs, 51, stood before Magistrate Samuel McKinney. There they faced charges of conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs with intent to supply and possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

It is alleged that around 10am on February 12, officers arrested the three defendants after a search of their vessel at the Cat Cay Marina in Bimini uncovered 249 lbs (96 kilos) of cocaine. The drugs have an estimated street value of $1m.

In court all three defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges. They were granted bail in the sum of $60,000 each.

The trial in this matter is set to begin on April 24.