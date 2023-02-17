Ukraine President addresses CARICOM, PM expresses solidarity

Adobe Flash player 9 is required to view this video

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses CARICOM

Prime Minister Philip ‘Brave’ Davis spoke with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by video at the CARICOM Heads of Government Meeting on Friday and, on behalf of the Caribbean community, expressed solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

“We have watched in admiration as you and your people have defended yourselves against formidable odds and with unimaginable bravery,” Mr Davis said.

Addressing the CARICOM meeting, President Zelenskyy said: “Ukraine values the power of law, just like you, and we defend ourselves from those who believe in nothing else but brutal force. This is the meaning of the war that is happening now.”