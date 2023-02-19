Florida tourist dies in traffic accident

A TOURIST from Miami has died in a traffic accident at Arawak Cay.
The Florida man, thought to be in his mid-twenties, died after the incident, which took place shortly after 3pm on Saturday.
Police said reports indicated that the victim was a passenger of a green 2019 CAM-Outlander Four-Wheeler, being driven by a woman near the Arawak Cay Police Station when she lost control. The vehicle overturned and the male passenger was ejected, resulting in serious injuries.
Emergency medical personnel were called and transported the man to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
A 42-year-old woman from Miami is assisting police with the investigation.
Comments
Bonefishpete 4 hours, 39 minutes ago
Dually licensed no doubt.
pileit 3 hours, 23 minutes ago
Those vehicles are not highway worthy, they are meant for offroad or field applications, every time I see a convoy of them headed west on the airport highway to terrorize people quietly enjoying Jaws Beach, I shudder to think of the carnage that could so easily evolve from one sudden lane change. Update regulations and enforce them. Who am I kidding.
IslandWarrior 1 hour ago
When offered to include brake competency and a 'free, road worthiness inspection' test for all road-going tourists/rental vehicles at our (proposed PTI facility,) both 'PLP and FNM' administrations laughed at the idea.
