Florida tourist dies in traffic accident

A TOURIST from Miami has died in a traffic accident at Arawak Cay.

The Florida man, thought to be in his mid-twenties, died after the incident, which took place shortly after 3pm on Saturday.

Police said reports indicated that the victim was a passenger of a green 2019 CAM-Outlander Four-Wheeler, being driven by a woman near the Arawak Cay Police Station when she lost control. The vehicle overturned and the male passenger was ejected, resulting in serious injuries.

Emergency medical personnel were called and transported the man to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

A 42-year-old woman from Miami is assisting police with the investigation.