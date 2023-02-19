Man held after death threats made against Prime Minister on Saturday

Police are investigating death threats made towards Prime Minister Philip ‘Brave’ Davis in a call made to Central Police Station on Saturday morning.
A man has been taken into custody in connection with the incident and is assisting police with their investigation. Police say a technological device has also been seized for evidential purposes.
This latest incident comes after death threats were made against the Prime Minister earlier this month in calls to the Office of the Prime Minister.
Comments
IslandWarrior 5 hours, 36 minutes ago
While 'Brave' starts to show his intentions of setting up The Bahamas as a 'Totalitarian State, Bahamians have lost confidence in his leadership and trust in his administration, and the call for 'New Elections' is getting louder.
