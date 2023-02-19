Man shot dead on front porch

A MAN was shot dead on Sunday morning on a front porch.

The shooting of the 51-year-old man took place in the Kenilworth Avenue area of South Beach at about 1.30am.

Police said a family member heard the sound of gunshots and, on checking outside the residence, found the victim lying on the front porch suffering from gunshot injuries.

A white van was seen speeding from the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital by private vehicle, but died of his injuries while in hospital.

Police are appealing to members of the public, who may have information that can assist police with their investigation into this matter to contact police at 911/919, the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 328-TIPS.