Delight in Grand Bahama at Junior Junkanoo return

THE 2023 Grand Bahama Junior Junkanoo Parade returned to downtown Freeport after a three-year absence, delighting many junkanoo fans.

A total of 24 schools participated this year. There were five divisions: Pre-school, Primary, Junior, Secondary, and All-Age.

Participants in the Pre-school Division were Growing Years Preschool; Rising Stars Christian Academy; Letty’s Play yard Preschool; National Academy, Wilbur S Outten Christian Academy; and Freeport Primary.

Growing Years Preschool captured first place in all the categories, including the banner, dance, music and group performance, receiving total points of 1,558.

In the Primary Division, Freeport Primary received a total of 1,746 points, winning the banner, music and dance categories, and Hugh Campbell Primary was next with 1,637 points, capturing top spot in the group performance category.

The other schools participating were Wilbur S Outten Christian Academy, Martin Town Primary, Maurice Moore Primary, Lewis Yard Primary, Walter Parker Primary and Bartlett Hill Primary Schools.

In the Junior Division, Jack Hayward Junior High was the only participant, and placed first in all five categories, with total points of 2,902 points.

In the Senior Division, St Georges High received a total of 3,650 points, winning first place in music, dance, and group performance categories. Jack Hayward High received a total of 3,549 point. They captured first place in the banner.

In the All-Age Division, Bishop Michael Eldon received a total of 3,250 points, winning the banner and music categories. The Sunland Baptist Academy was second with a total of 3,215 points. They captured first place in the dance and group performance.

The Beacon School was third, receiving 1,642 points; St Paul’s Methodist College received 1,452 points; and Hampton Academy received 1,016 points.

Youth, Sports and Culture Minister Mario Bowleg attended the parade in Freeport and was very impressed with all the performances.