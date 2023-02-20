Latest shooting takes life of a father

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

A 51-year-old father was shot dead at Kenilworth Avenue, South Beach on Sunday.

While the victim was not identified by police, a close relative named him as Uckel Bain.

According to police, sometime around 1.30am, a family member was alerted to the sounds of gunshots. Upon making checks outside of the residence, the victim was found lying on the front porch suffering from gunshot injuries.

It was reported that occupants of a white van were seen speeding away from the scene after the victim was discovered. The victim was taken to hospital in a private vehicle, but he later died.

A relative lamented that the deceased’s children now have to grow up without a father.

This incident follows a series of murders.

On February 10, a man believed to be a Dominican national, was shot dead as he got into his vehicle.

Police press liaison officer Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said that shortly after 8am police were notified of a shooting at West Bay Street and Eton Avenue. The victim is believed to live in the area and is in his mid-20s.

In a second incident on February 10, a 27-year-old man known to police was killed following a shooting incident in the Pinewood Gardens area.

Shortly before 9pm, police were alerted to gunshots being discharged via police ShotSpotter technology, according to initial police reports. A man known to police was “sitting outside a residence on Wild Guava Street when a dark coloured Nissan March pulled up in the front of the home,” said police. “It is reported that a male exited the vehicle, fired gunshots in the direction of the victim, which resulted in the victim being shot multiple times.”

The Wild Guava Street resident died of his injuries while being taken to hospital in a private vehicle.

On February 12, police also reported that a man died after having been attacked and stabbed on Monday, February 6.

Officers said that at about 2am that morning the victim was in the area of Zion Boulevard when he was attacked and stabbed by an unknown man.

The victim was taken to hospital by EMS personnel, but died at about 3am nearly a week later.