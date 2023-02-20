Recovery continuing for CB Moss after hospital release

AFTER being released from hospital exactly a month after his collapse at the Majority Rule Service on January 10, the Rev Dr CB Moss has been continuing his recovery.

As part of his therapy, he has been taken to familiar sights, including Bain Town. On Valentine’s Day last week, he visited Mount Olive Baptist Church, where a feeding programme event was being held.

His family said that he is making steady progress and is convalescing at home.

In a statement, the family said: “The family extends heartfelt gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and support staff of Doctors Hospital, the government of The Bahamas, including the Prime Minister, Hon Phillip “Brave” Davis, Hon Dr Michael Darville, Hon Michael Pintard, Hon Pia Glover-Rolle, Dave Beckford, the Mount Olive Baptist Church family, everyone who called, visited, and delivered meals. Our sincere thanks are also extended to the hundreds of well-wishers, near and far, who lifted us up in prayer, or attended the three nights of prayer, praise, and thanksgiving that were organised by Rev Philip McPhee, Bishop Simeon Hall, and Rev Robert Colebrook at Mount Olive Baptist Church on January 17-19.”