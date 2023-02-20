Turks and Caicos Premier lauds opportunities as he invites citizens to return

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

Dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

TURKS and Caicos Island Premier Charles Washington Misick spoke about job opportunities and over $1bn worth of investments in the pipeline in the nation during an official visit to Grand Bahama on Saturday.

Many people with links to Turks and Caicos packed the Grand Lucayan’s convention centre to meet and hear from Premier Misick who encouraged and welcomed them to return home to help develop the British overseas territory and to increase the voting franchise there.

He also announced that Canon Curtis Robinson, who has been involved in the Anglican diocese for 40 years, has been selected to lead the Turks & Caicos diaspora in Grand Bahama.

He noted that similar efforts are also being done in New Providence, where they have already appointed Andrea Renea Mills to lead the Turks and Caicos diaspora in New Providence.

Premier Misick said plans are also underway for the establishment of a diaspora registry, as well as the opening of offices both in Grand Bahama and New Providence to establish a physical presence in The Bahamas.

“Right now, TCI is a country that is growing, probably the fastest small economy in the region,” he said.

Mr Misick also revealed that there are over 400 vacancies in TCI’s public service.

“TCI is growing, however TCI islanders are outnumbered by people from all over the world, the Caribbean, and by our neighbours south of us. And so, we are facing an existential marginalisation of our franchise.

“It is critical that... I want to call it ‘the decade of the return’. I know some of you have deep roots here (in The Bahamas), but I also know there are a lot of bright, young people in The Bahamas of TCI offspring.

“We are starting up an office in Nassau, and we are doing the same thing in GB. We are developing a diaspora register that will be online so the diaspora from anywhere in the world will be able to register themselves, say what their skills are, what their interest is. We have 400 job vacancies and over a billion dollars of work in the private sector, and our main industry is tourism. And for every new hotel, one room requires three employees,” he said.

Premier Misick also admitted that it is not all rosy, explaining that there are “serious” challenges on the island in terms of housing.

“One of the biggest challenges we have is housing, which is extremely expensive in TC, particularly in Providenciales,” he stated.

He indicated that they are going to need to build 600 houses a year for the next 10 years at least.

“So, those of you who are in the development, construction, and financing areas, we are not only asking you to come and look for jobs, but we also have investment opportunities, and the government has incentive programmes to make it easy for you to engage in business in TCI,” he said.

Mr Misick added: “We want, whether you decide to stay here or move to TCI, to know we are family, and it is important that you know that we have your interest at heart, and you are welcome back home if you want to make that journey back home.”

The diaspora offices in Grand Bahama and Nassau will be able to assist with several things.

“Some of you left a long time ago. You left bank accounts, property, and lost birth certificates. So, what this office will do is put you in touch with the government to liaise with the government of TCI to help you process records, including your status,” he explained.

According to Mr Misick, TCI’s immigration laws allow for the grandchildren of citizens to also qualify for status.

Premier Misick said there are some who are not keen on his idea of welcoming the return of the diaspora to TCI.

“Even as we speak, not everyone in TCI shares my idea of extending a hand of welcome to the diaspora. There are those who feel you are coming to take their jobs rather than seeing you as family to assist in building the TCI, and ensuring we continue to control the voting franchise,” he said.