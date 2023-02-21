Exercise to bring extra Census data

THE Bahamas National Statistical Institute will be conducting a post-enumeration survey where census enumerators will re-enter the field to capture additional data needed to assist in validating and finalising the 2022 Census report.

The three-week census exercise will be face-to-face; it began February 14 and will end March 7 in New Providence only.

Census workers aim to successfully survey 10,000 homes, obtaining all data using digital devices, which will be directly uploaded, validated, and processed in real-time. Each survey takes just 20-30 minutes to complete depending on the household size.

Gabrielle Fraser, BNSI chairperson, stressed the importance of community cooperation in the exercise.

“We hope this exercise is successful and the public warmly receives enumerators,” she said.

The census provides a comprehensive picture of the social and living conditions in The Bahamas. Only a census can provide such complete details. Census data informs how the government distributes funds and assistance for many critical sectors, including education, healthcare, and employment and provides relevant data for planning and informed policy making decisions.

The PES enumerators will be wearing a bright orange vest and carrying bags with The Department of Statistics clearly marked on both items. Additionally, they will possess an official photo identification signed by the acting managing director, Nerissa Gibson.

The BNSI urged the public not to allow access to persons who do not have these identifying items.

“We encourage every household visited to participate and to provide accurate data with the comfort that data will remain confidential,” Ms Fraser said.