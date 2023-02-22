Dr Darville denies Dr Sands infection surge claim

By LEANDRA ROLLE

HEALTH and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville has denied reports about there being a surge in upper respiratory tract and gastrointestinal cases in the country, insisting that current infection numbers are “below the normal value.”

He was responding to a recent voice note sent from Free National Movement Chairman Dr Duane Sands who said that over the last few weeks, healthcare workers have seen a huge uptick in respiratory illnesses affecting adults, infants and children.

A number of those children, Dr Sands claimed, have required hospitalisation, some of whom had to be admitted to the ICU.

But despite this, Dr Sands said very little information had been provided by the government on the severity of the situation and added that no advice has been given to parents and guardians as to how they can protect their children.

“We expect (and) we demand an urgent update from the Ministry of Health because someone is clearly asleep at the wheel,” Dr Sands said.

Yesterday, Dr Darville responded to the FNM chairman and categorically denied that there was an uptick in upper respiratory tract and gastrointestinal infections.

He also called the former health minister’s comments inappropriate and asked for Dr Sands to report to his ministry if he knew something that officials didn’t rather than causing panic.

“I’d like to make it very clear that the Ministry of Health is responsible for surveillance and reporting diseases or infectious diseases as indicated in the community,” Dr Darville told reporters yesterday.

“When we look at the reported cases and the data that is in front of us, there is no need to create panic. Our numbers for upper respiratory tract infection and gastrointestinal infections, at this particular time, (are) below the normal value, but we are constantly watching and so these voice notes to create concern and panic, I don’t think it’s appropriate.

“If Dr Sands has something or some information that he knows about that our ministry is unaware of, he needs to bring it to my attention rather than create panic in the community.”

When asked what is usually considered the normal value, Dr Darville could not say.

However, he admitted that “at this particular time in the year, we do see spikes of upper respiratory tract infections and some indications of gastrointestinal.”

Of the latter, he said most of them are viral cases which happen every year.

He also reminded the public that the country has just emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic which required people to wear masks, among other things.

However, he said, “we are now being exposed” considering that the COVID restrictions have been lifted.

“But I want to report to the community that the numbers are below the normal value as we experience during this time of year, but we are watching the situation very closely and there is no need for panic in the community at this time,” the health minister added.