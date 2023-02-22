Girl Guides celebrate Bahamas 50th year of independence

MORE than 400 people gathered at Xavier’s Lower School to launch celebrations by the Bahamas Girl Guides Association for the 50th anniversary of Independence of The Bahamas.

Those taking part included Sunflowers, Brownies, Guides, parents, council members and guests - and the afternoon began on Saturday with an extensive exhibition of photographs detailing the contributions of Guiding to the growth and development of the nation.

Significant among the displays were photographs of women who were girl guides, including Dame Ivy Dumont, Dame Janet Bostwick, Dr Keva Bethel, Marjorie Davis, Dr Merceline Dahl-Regis, Dr D Gail Saunders, Dr Nikkia Forbes, Melony Roach, Joy Jibrilu, Stephanie Unwala, Rev Angela Palacious, Debra Symonette, Denise Turnquest, and Clarice Sands Granger. The girls also saw past presidents and patrons, the Queen’s Guides recipients, the chief commissioners, pioneers of guiding, outstanding leaders and leaders of tomorrow.

Hundreds of excited girls heard details of the contribution of the BGGA over the last 50 years through a skit, songs, dance and choral verse. The introduction of GiGi, a doll who will accompany the Girl Guides Trefoil around The Bahamas on a Jubilee tour was another highlight.

Leslia Miller-Brice, chairperson of the Independence celebrations, commended the Association for its work and encouraged the girls to continue to be great Sunflowers, Brownies, Guides and Rangers.

The evening ended with a reception and fireworks. Music was provided by the Royal Bahamas Defence Force Band and DJ Slick Rick. Commendations were extended to Leja Burrows, chief commissioner, who chaired the planning committee; Gillian Wilson, division commissioner who coordinated the exhibition; Tamiko Hanna and Nicolette Fountain–Archer for the rally; and Julia Burnside, Ursula Pratt and Dejia Burrows for the reception.

Other events include a church service at Christ Church Cathedral and a Thinking Day at Stapledon School today.