Kenise Darville’s death at PMH investigation ‘nearly complete’

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

AN INVESTIGATION into the death of Kenise Darville, the mother of three who died last month after posting a heart wrenching video about the alleged negligence she experienced at Princess Margaret Hospital, is nearly complete.

This is according to Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville.

He was asked for an update on those investigations by The Tribune before yesterday’s Cabinet meeting.

“We made it very clear (in the) initial statements that the PHA (Public Hospitals Authority) and Princess Margaret Hospital should move expeditiously to ensure that the case is investigated,” Dr Darville told reporters.

“I have been informed that we are near completion of that investigation and very soon, the family will be contacted by the managing director and the team at the Public Hospitals Authority.”

The mother of three died on January 19 after being admitted to PMH two weeks earlier.

A week before her death, Mrs Darville went live on Facebook in an isolation room located at the Women’s Medical Ward of PMH, appealing for blood donations while detailing her “bad” experience at the hospital.

In that video, she claimed that doctors at PMH had told her that her blood platelet count was low and that they would be ordering platelets for her treatment.

However, she said doctors later told her that they had not been ordered, and then “nonchalantly” asked her to organise people to donate blood instead.

The video went viral, sparking public outrage while prompting other persons to share their alleged bad experiences at the hospital.

In the wake of the controversy, Dr Darville announced that an investigation was underway.

This followed calls for answers from Mrs Darville’s family surrounding the circumstances of her death.

Loved ones have also called for changes in the public healthcare system.

“You should never have to be dying and trying to find blood,” Mrs Darville’s husband, Jerad Darville, said at a press conference held after her death. “On her dying bed, you ask her to find blood. Where was she to go? Oh, my Lord, be fair. Where was she to go for help?”

Dr Darville has previously admitted to there being “elements of possible malpractice” at the hospital and said it was up to officials to minimise such incidents.

“Well, you know, allegations for the delivery of healthcare services is something that is age old. Every facility throughout the world, there’s elements of possible malpractice and the legal parameters associated with it,” he told reporters last month.

“But while that’s happening, it is our responsibility to minimise those allegations by improving our customer service relations by putting advocates in place so that loved ones can constantly be in contact with their loved ones on the ward and any aspect as it relates to malpractice can be brought to the forefront.”