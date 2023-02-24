Advancement of women 'still has a long way to go'

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

Dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

FREEPORT attorney Berlice Lightbourne-Pintard says there is still a long way to go regarding the advancement of women in the world of work and other sectors of society.

"We must boldly continue to make strides with our advancement within and out of the workplace,” she encouraged women in Grand Bahama.

Mrs Pintard, wife of Opposition Leader Michael Pintard, was invited to speak at the Grand Bahama FNM Women's Association meeting on Thursday evening at the FNM Headquarters in Freeport. She was speaking on the topic: “The Advancement of Women in the Corporate World.”

She admits that women have come a long way from a world when there were limited opportunities for them outside of the home.

The Bahamas, she said, is witnessing the highest participation of women in Parliament, with 11 female parliamentarians.

"Women have distinguished themselves in every sector of our society, however, we still have a long way to go," added Mrs Pintard.

Some challenges women still face in terms of advancement at work, she said are gender-bias, hate disparity, sexual harassment, and lack of opportunities for promotion.

Mrs Pintard shared five things that women can do to help themselves change this pattern: increase collaboration among women, pursue professional development, exude confidence, find balance, and collaborate with men.

Women, she said, must commit to networking and supporting other women, and not view each other as competition.

"Since there are typically limited opportunities for women at the top, we find ourselves competing against each other instead of working together,” the attorney said.

"We must not let the system divide us; we must learn to collaborate rather than compete. We must hold ourselves to the same standard that we hold the men."

She noted that mentoring is also important because women can provide exposure and guidance to other young women as they enter their careers.

Mrs Pintard encouraged women of all ages and stages in their careers to collaborate with each other and share experiences.

"There is no use being the first if there is no one behind you. We must bring other women along. We must give constructive criticism without undermining each other,” she said.

In terms of professional development, Mrs Pintard said the opportunities are endless. Whatever your occupation or chosen vocation, women must equip themselves with necessary skills and tools to take up positions and opportunities in the workplace.

The attorney encouraged women to exude confidence.

"We also have to be our own advocates,” she said. “Advancement is not going to fall in our laps, we are going to have to go out and get it.

"So, women, it is a difficult battle, but we must overcome the tendency to sit small. If you are amiable and nurturing, they say you do not have enough fire in your belly, you are not qualified for leadership, you do not have the grit to lead. And if you are assertive and confident, you are too bossy, and nobody likes you. And so, I say, let us all be our most confident self whichever category you lean toward."

Finding balance between work, family and self is also important, said Mrs Pintard.

Lastly, she noted that women cannot continue to advance without men.

Mrs Pintard said she is grateful for those men who seek to advance women as equal members of society.

"I salute men like my husband, our party leader, who always has been a constant support and source of strength for me in my career development. Men who shun the patriarchal bias and recognise that women are not their property, but their equal," she stated.

She urged women not to allow society to put limitations on them that God did not place there. "Do not allow anyone to put you in a box based on their stereotypical belief of what you are able to achieve,” said Mrs Pintard.