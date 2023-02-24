Bahamas Kidney Association encourages everyone to wear green on Fridays in March

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

WITH March observed as kidney month, The Bahamas Kidney Association is urging people to wear green in support.

This year’s kidney month will be celebrated under the theme ‘Kidney Health for All-Preparing for the unexpected, supporting the vulnerable’. Every Friday in the month of March the association is encouraging people to wear green to spread awareness.

Tamika Roberts, president of BKA, said the association’s vision is to reduce the instances of kidney failure in The Bahamas and to improve the lives of those persons affected by kidney disease.

“March is kidney month, and the Bahamas Kidney Association joins the kidney community around the world in raising awareness of kidney health,” Ms Roberts said.

“During the month of March, our efforts are heightened as we encourage the public to take the necessary steps to keep their kidneys safe and healthy. And more importantly, we focus on bringing to the forefront those who fight lifelong battles every day.”

With a mission of increasing public awareness of the functions of the kidneys and the measures to prevent kidney disease, BKA will use the month of March to heighten the public on the necessary steps to keep their kidneys health.

“We encourage everyone to wear green on Fridays during the month of March to show your support and love to those who wake up and go on a dialysis machine three to four hours for three days a week,” said Ms Roberts.

“Despite how difficult it is, some of them still show up for their employers, they still show up for their spouse, they still show up for their children, they still show up for family and friends, they still show up at church.”

She continued: “So, during the month of March let us show up for them, Bahamas let us support, be kind, show love and let’s donate.”

BKA will be rolling out various initiatives for kidney awareness month, said Ms Roberts.

March 3rd and 4th they will deliver 300 care packages to “kidney heroes”. On Sunday, March 5, they will gather at Grace Community at 11am for worship and March 9 will be observed as World Kidney Day.

She also mentioned that BKA will host a high school and essay and video completion. Prizes include laptops, tablets and cell phones. Lastly, BKA will also host a fun, run, walk on March 15 at Goodman’s Bay.