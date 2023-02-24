Sail boat crashes into rocks in Exuma (video)

Adobe Flash player 9 is required to view this video

Boat hits rocks (strong language)

A sail boat crashed onto rocks at Hybourne Cay, Exuma, on Thursday - despite the efforts of the crew of another boat to raise the alert.

The boat appeared to be under sail power but with no one on the deck.

Crew members from another boat sailed close to the vessel, shouting to raise the alert but with no response.

At one point, the crew considered jumping between vessels in an attempt to stop the collision with rocks - but were unable to intervene.

The boat struck the rocks head on.

It is reported that crew may have been below deck at the time tending to an oil leak.

It is understood no one was injured.