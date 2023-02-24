‘TELL ME HOW MY SON’S BODY WAS BURNED’: Mother still waits for answers on condition of her son’s remains

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

AFTER the death of her seven-year-old son in the hospital last December, Bianca Wilkinson is still trying to understand how her child's remains were severely burned while in the morgue at the Rand Memorial Hospital.

Ms Wilkinson said her son, Dkarter Gibson, was admitted to hospital in early December for shortness of breath and detained at the Paediatric Ward. He later died on December 16, 2022.

On January 18 of this year, the hospital released her son's body to a local mortician, who immediately contacted her after receiving the remains.

"I got a call asking me to come to the funeral home because they had just received my son. When I went there, it was unbelievable. It did not look like my son; his skin was off his body, it was burned like when you throw acid on something," she recalled.

Ms Wilkinson immediately contacted the hospital for answers.

"They told me to write a letter and state what I have seen and to attach pictures. And from then to now, I have not yet gotten any answers.”

The mother said no one has contacted her.

"Up to this date and time, I have not heard one word back from them. Not a call, not a text, as if they turned a blind eye. It is just hurtful."

The devoted mother said that Dkarter was always in and out of the hospital, particularly the Paediatric Ward. He had several health issues, she said, including a seizure disorder, Cerebral Palsy, and asthma.

"Anybody that knows me knows I always made sure my son had a life, even though he was a special child,” Ms Wilkinson said.

She said she took him to the Rand because he was experiencing shortness of breath and the hospital was able to get it under control. However, she received a call from the hospital on December 16.

"I got a call to come to the hospital and when I went there, he had already passed away,” she said. “There were no cuts, and bruises on him and his skin was intact, and he was just lying there peaceful."

Ms Wilkinson said she requested that an autopsy be performed on her son.

She said that she was waiting to hear back from them concerning the release of her son, but never received a call from the hospital.

The mother said that she is very hurt that they were not able to have an open casket at the funeral.

"This has been very tough for me and my family. I already had to deal with the fact of burying him, and still could not even have an open casket to get that last closure to say this is it. I could not do that because his skin was... I don’t even know what to call that. I could not let people see him like that.

"I don’t know what could have happened. I mean, we all are human and if you make a mistake you can say, but the mere fact that you turn a blind eye towards it hurts," Ms Wilkinson said.

She said her child's father is aware of the situation.

"Everyone is hurt because no one expects to see their loved one like that. And it seems as though they are dragging their feet with the whole thing. Someone should have said something."

The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) issued a statement concerning the matter yesterday.

It stated that the PHA and the Grand Bahama Health Services (GBHS) are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the remains of a male juvenile patient at the Rand Memorial Hospital Paediatric Ward.

"As part of the investigative process the Authority will communicate with the next of kin. The PHA and the administration and staff at the Rand Memorial Hospital extend deepest sympathies to the family,” the PHA said.

The statement also said that the PHA is cultivating a culture of transparency and accountability that reflects its mandate to provide quality care to patients and communities.