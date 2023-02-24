Watson: PM's tone was different but message never changed

IN the face of criticism over what some believe to be “mixed messages” from Prime Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis on shanty towns, press secretary Clint Watson said while his tone may be different on the issue, Mr Davis’ message has never changed.

“His message has never changed in both. The tones are different which signals the tribute of a good leader,” Mr Watson said during the weekly press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday.

During CARICOM’s closing press conference last week, Mr Davis suggested that the government will not immediately move to demolish shanty towns in the country despite the recent lifting of an injunction.

He told reporters that it makes no sense “responding to a crisis to create another crisis”.

Days later, Mr Davis gave a national address where he pledged to take decisive action against shanty towns and announced Operation Secure, an initiative that will aid in tackling the unregulated communities.

Former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has called the government’s message on the matter mixed and “confusing”.

However, Mr Watson does not agree, but said Mr Davis’ tone was different because of the setting where he spoke.

“You have to know when and where and how to say certain messages. The Prime Minister on Friday was among CARICOM leaders speaking to the world,” the press secretary said.

“There is a tone that’s important as a diplomatic leader in a democratic nation. When he is talking to his people specifically to actions he is about to take, there is a different tone.

“The Prime Minister is also very eloquent and smart enough to know when the right tone is to present the right message for the right image for our country … Diplomacy is important.

“That doesn’t mean that you renege on your promise or what it is you want to do. It just means that you are eloquent enough to know how to present the information so that it is not (offensive) and it does not appear that you are taking something that will create a problem for the nation later on.”

Mr Watson said people will occasionally find that the Prime Minister’s tone will change, but insisted that his message will remain the same.

The government has given no timeline as for when officials will take action in unregulated communities.

And, when pressed on the matter yesterday, the press secretary refused to say but noted that action will be swift.

“We’re not going to put a deadline because we believe it’s past due and we want people not to sit and back and say ‘oh, I have two more weeks or oh, I have another week,’” he added.

“The clarion call came from the Prime Minister to do what you need to do and that’s where we’re going to leave it at because action will be swift, and it will be delivered.”

Legal residents living in the unregulated communities have been warned that they will be required to relocate at their expense.

Undocumented migrants in the communities will be repatriated, Mr Davis said.