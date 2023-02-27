Bahamas representatives among CARICOM delegation heading to Haiti

A CARICOM delegation, consisting of representatives from The Bahamas and other countries in the region, left for Haiti Monday to meet with politicians and other officials there to discuss security issues facing the crisis-torn nation.



National Security Minister Wayne Munroe and Immigration Minister Keith Bell were reportedly among the delegation that left The Bahamas to head to Haiti.

Their travel comes weeks after this nation hosted the 44th CARICOM Heads of Government meeting where regional leaders gathered to discuss the crisis in Haiti.



At the end of three-day high-level talks, member states of CARICOM agreed to provide direct support to the Haitian National Police (HNP) to help bolster security in the troubled country.