FACE TO FACE: Elaine Hinsey - a woman who lets her work speak for itself

By FELICITY DARVILLE

A WOMAN who lets her work speak for itself, looks for no praise, and humbly goes about her day with a deep reverence for God and a love and respect for others, gets her flowers today.

In this edition of Face to Face with Felicity, Elaine Hinsey is not sharing her own personal story, as is the norm with my weekly insights into the lives of ordinary people doing extraordinary things. Her work colleagues are singing her praises as she prepares to retire after giving some 27 dedicated years to the Public Service.

She spent most of those years - twenty to be exact - in the Department of Gender and Family Affairs, formerly the Bureau of Women’s Affairs, which was established as a Women’s Desk in 1981.

As International Women’s Day approaches, the Department of Gender and Family Affairs (DGFA), which falls under the portfolio of the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development, thought it fitting to hail one of the unsung heroes in women’s advocacy and empowerment in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

The mandate of the DGFA includes Gender-Based Violence Prevention and Intervention and Empowerment of women, men, girls and boys. The department works tirelessly towards policy formation, partnering with NGOs, and hosting events that support gender and family goals.

On this occasion, the Department turns inward to focus on a woman who has provided tremendous support to making all these goals possible.

When one meets Elaine, it becomes immediately apparent why she is admired and respected by many, including myself. She is unbiased and responsive to the needs of all within her care. She lives selflessly and embodies the kind of woman changing the world, one person at a time, as we are called to celebrate on this International Women’s Day.

International Women’s Day (IWD), celebrated on March 8, commemorates the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women all around the world. The United Nations IWD theme for 2023 is ‘DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality’.

Elaine has performed in various positions in reception and administrative duties for the Public Service through a myriad of changes in technology. She was engaged in the Unemployment Work Assistant Programme for ten years before being appointed to the Public Service with effect from January 2, 2006.

During her professional tenure, Elaine assisted with the growth of the Bureau of Women’s Affairs. It was pushing steadily towards providing a fair and equal society for the women of The Bahamas. Eventually, the entire family was included in this important work, and the Department of Gender and Family Affairs was formed.

Elaine held the position of receptionist under the leadership of the then Officer-in-Charge of the Bureau, Phedra Rahming-Turnquest. Elaine played a fundamental role in the operation of the Department.

She was the first person you met whether it was by telephone or an office visit, and she made a lasting impression on the hearts and minds of those with whom she came into contact.

“Elaine, you have been a consummate professional; your dedication was unquestionable and your exuberant personality complemented your work,” said Mrs Rahming-Turnquest, who is still in the public service as a permanent secretary.

“You were a welcome addition to the small staff of the Bureau in the early 2000s. Today, you are recognised for the many files you kept which ensured that the history of the section and its work were duly recorded; for the calls you made to representatives of NGOs to ensure that they attended the Women’s Monthly Forum, National Women’s Advisory Council Meetings and any event hosted by the Bureau and, generally, for all the work you did in support of our efforts to provide awareness of and advocacy for the rights of women in The Bahamas. You worked behind the scenes, never wanting or expecting recognition for the stellar job. You are the unsung heroine!”

Elaine is like an “engine” that has kept the department going for the past two decades, says first assistant secretary Melvelyn Symonette. “She knows where to look for every document and does not stop until she finds what is needed! Elaine is definitely a treasure,” she said.

“She takes pride in her work and does it as the Late Martin Luther King Jr. alluded to in his speech regarding the street sweeper, that he should be the best street sweeper he can be,” she added.

“Ms Hinsey has played countless roles in the lives of her co-workers, such as a colleague, friend, counsellor, advisor, confidant - to name a few. It isn’t by size that you win or you fail. Be the best of whatever you are. By doing this, in his words, Elaine has mastered the length of life.”

She has put God first in all she has done, as DGFA consultant Dr Deborah Bartlett alludes: “She is a God-fearing woman who is a consummate professional. Her demeanour towards her colleagues, people and her responsibilities is consistently expressions of kindness, love and excellence.”

“Her passion for mentoring men is exceptional,” Dr Bartlett added.

“One day, she introduced me to two young men whom she was preparing for home ownership. In fact, it is because of her advocacy, that an Empowerment Seminar was held last November, and which will be developed into a programme. Ms Hinsey inspires and coaches them to save towards making their dream a reality. Her influence on inspiring and transforming lives will undoubtedly impact generations. It is highly likely that those two young men would have changed, through her mentorship - men who are not afraid to dream, wake up and work their dream into a reality!”

Former DGFA director Dr Jacinta Higgs made great strides in the office during her tenure, with Elaine at her side. Elaine’s passion in pouring into the lives of her fellow Bahamians was a commendable and laudable trait that Dr Higgs treasured.

Christine Campbell, former officer-in-charge of the Bureau of Women’s Affairs and retired deputy permanent secretary, also thought it fitting to commemorate Elaine and extend well wishes for her retirement.

“Like the Northern Star, Ms Elaine Hinsey has been the one constant at the DGFA, formerly the Bureau of Women’s Affairs,” she said.

“Ms Hinsey’s job title of clerk does not adequately describe the many roles she fulfills at the department daily. She is the records manager, librarian and historian. She is a mentor, adviser and a dependable staff member. She is the link that connects the department with non-government organisations (NGOs). Affable, empathetic and mannerly, she is able to encourage many of them to regularly attend the monthly meetings, thus ensuring there is full attendance.

“Ms Hinsey has a very strong sense of self, which does not waiver despite the ever changing seasons of life or the ‘slings and arrows’ it may bring. She remains constant and true to her God and her beliefs. Ms Hinsey will be retiring shortly from the Department of Gender and Family Affairs, Ministry of Social Services. I thank her for her contribution to the growth and development of the department. I wish her continued success and blessings in the future.”

Elaine is also praised by Gender Expert Elaine Sands, who called her a “woman of honour and commitment”.

“She is one of vision and compassion who gives wise counsel to all she comes into contact with. She knows her job and executes it with perfection. She will surely be missed,” she said.

“Here’s to the lady so worthy of praise,” adds education officer VeChenda Roberts.

“Ms Hinsey is a very dedicated and dependable lady. I am proud of the genuine love and commitment she has for the DGFA. We are a very small staff, so we are like a family. We are all going to miss her constant encouraging words, her inspiration and her great support.”

Ms Roberts added these words of advice: “Please remember, it is now time for you to do the things you love to do.”