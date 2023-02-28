Ukraine support from PM

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis yesterday committed his support to Ukraine following the one-year mark of Russia’s violent invasion.

Friday marked one year since Russian attacks on Ukraine started in such major cities as Berdyansk, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Sumy, and the capital, Kyiv.

These violent attacks have left a trail of devastation and the country in an unstable state. Thousands of innocent lives have been lost since then while Russian troops continue to seize Ukraine territory.

When asked about the anniversary of the war, Mr Davis condemned the invasion of Ukraine.

He explained that other countries should not be invaded, or their sovereignty be insulted.

“That is something that is apparent to all international standards, and apparent to the UN Charter of Rights of Nations that we’ve all signed on to so we have to support and condemn the invasion of Ukraine,” Mr Davis said.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed CARICOM delegates during the last day of CARICOM meetings by video where he explained the ongoing battle with Russia.

Mr Davis continued: “And he urged us to continue to support him in his efforts against what is happening, and that’s what we have done. There’s a resolution that is before the UN that we have committed our support to.”

This is the second time this month Mr Davis has condemned the war.

On February 17, Mr Davis applauded President Zelenskyy for his “dignity” and steely determination throughout the war.

Russia is not just burning down cities, killing people, and stealing property. It is also destroying the environment, Mr Zelenskyy said.

The president added: “Its aggression brings about destruction and flooding of coal mines. Mines and hostilities in the Black Sea resulted in the death of tens of thousands of living creatures.”

At the time, Mr Davis on behalf of the Caribbean Community, also pledged his solidarity with the people of Ukraine in their ongoing fight for liberation.

“We have watched in admiration as you and your people have defended yourselves against formidable odds, and with unimaginable bravery. And even as we have watched in horror, the bombs and missiles attacking your towns and villages, we have marvelled at your dignity and steely determination,” Mr Davis said earlier this month.

“We condemn the actions taken by Russia in violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. And we stand firmly with you and the international community in seeking a just and secure diplomatic solution to this terrible crisis,” Mr Davis said.