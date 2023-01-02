Man and woman shot dead in their sleep in Montell Heights

Two men are being questioned by police after a man and woman were shot dead in their sleep early on Monday morning.

According to reports, shortly before 3am, the victims were asleep in a residence on Mantol Street, Montell Heights, when a man entered the home and shot them multiple times.

It has also been reported that prior to the incident, the male victim was involved in an altercation with one of the suspects.

Police arrested the suspects shortly after the incident at a residence in Montell Heights. Both of them are on bail for armed robbery and were being monitored via Electronic Monitoring Device.