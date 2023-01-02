One Family are unofficial winners of New Year's Day Parade

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
ONE Family emerged as the unofficial winner of the New Year’s Day Junkanoo Parade, kicking off the new year with back-to-back wins after rushing to victory just days earlier on Boxing Day.
It marks a significant milestone for the group following a two-year hiatus of the cultural event, as it has been some 20 years since One Family secured consecutive wins, according to its chairwoman.
The group first took Bay Street by storm a week ago, captivating the judges and crowd with its warrior-like theme that saw them finish first place at the Boxing Day Junkanoo Parade.
Committed to winning for a second time, One Family returned to Bay Street to put on another spectacular show, but this time under the theme: “Happy Hour, Come Celebrate with Us.”
The group wore several eye-catching pieces that paid homage to popular beverages and other forms of entertainment that Bahamians would usually take part in during “happy hour”, wowing the crowd with a colourful display and lively performances.
Ahead of One Family’s performance, fans chanted “Two straight” and “One Family coming,” exciting event goers.
And just as fans had predicted, the group remained undefeated and was declared the unofficial winner of the New Year’s Day event, securing a winning score of 93.37.
• See Tuesday's Tribune for more.
Comments
TalRussell 15 hours, 48 minutes ago
I sayeth from that of which I had the privileges' of personally seethin' that the Comrade Judges got this one, right.
It would be an improvement to brung a sunshine change to the popoulaces' being left in the darkness over the current judging process, — Yes?
sheeprunner12 15 hours, 30 minutes ago
Why judge Junkanoo? Is there worthy prizes to compensate the millions spent on a show that revelers spend in time talent & money?
This grotesque waste of resources needs to be reeled in, just like how our politicians waste our Treasury monies.
TalRussell 14 hours, 19 minutes ago
@ComradeSheepRunner12 and his still House-seated Long Island MP, Well, yes, now that you've raised the awarding of cash prizes.
Whatever came of the $1 million dollars of the Popoulaces'Purses' monies, 'twas promised of which was to be administered by an independent, non-political facility?
You know the one that your RedParty government, had sworn, would be handed out in form as prizes to JUNKANOOERS, just for the year of 2018.
You'd thought before you had balls take on the 2022/23 Junkanoo Parades, that you'd provided an 2023 update as to the above, never explaining your reds $1 million dollars mysteries' surrounding the so-called Independent, Non-political Facility** of 2018, — Yes?
bahamianson 14 hours, 1 minute ago
Yeah, talk about plastics and banning plastic bags but increase your carbon foot print by wasting all of those floats , costume and whatever else. Participants spend a lot.of time in the shack ,and the job suffers. They cannot function at work because of countless hours in the shack. Productivity is already piss poor in the country.
truetruebahamian 12 hours, 25 minutes ago
And Kalik has nowhere the taste or Bahamian class as Sands and the BBB group!
birdiestrachan 11 hours, 27 minutes ago
It was a great show Mr Burnside must be smiling down on them I can hear him now saying I love the Bahamas
ThisIsOurs 10 hours, 15 minutes ago
I heard one of the broadcasters make the comment "we have to figure out how to make this parade better". It's not rocket science. Take all the bad, low quality and boring stuff out. Have 2 events, a rush and a "Greatest show".
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID