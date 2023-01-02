One Family are unofficial winners of New Year's Day Parade

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

ONE Family emerged as the unofficial winner of the New Year’s Day Junkanoo Parade, kicking off the new year with back-to-back wins after rushing to victory just days earlier on Boxing Day.

It marks a significant milestone for the group following a two-year hiatus of the cultural event, as it has been some 20 years since One Family secured consecutive wins, according to its chairwoman.

The group first took Bay Street by storm a week ago, captivating the judges and crowd with its warrior-like theme that saw them finish first place at the Boxing Day Junkanoo Parade.

Committed to winning for a second time, One Family returned to Bay Street to put on another spectacular show, but this time under the theme: “Happy Hour, Come Celebrate with Us.”



The group wore several eye-catching pieces that paid homage to popular beverages and other forms of entertainment that Bahamians would usually take part in during “happy hour”, wowing the crowd with a colourful display and lively performances.

Ahead of One Family’s performance, fans chanted “Two straight” and “One Family coming,” exciting event goers.



And just as fans had predicted, the group remained undefeated and was declared the unofficial winner of the New Year’s Day event, securing a winning score of 93.37.

• See Tuesday's Tribune for more.