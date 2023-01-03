Bahamas warning of ‘US airspace ban’

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

A BAHAMIAN aviation operator has warned that a ban on Bahamian-based flights entering the US “cannot be accommodated” and warned of the danger of a dispute between US airlines and the Bahamas government escalating.

Anthony Hamilton, Southern Air’s director of administration, and president of the Bahamas Association of Air Transport Operators, told Tribune Business the allegations made by several US airlines over what they termed the “discriminatory and unreasonable” collection of overflight fees in The Bahamas can have a “serious negative impact on Bahamian aviation”.

Eight US airlines, represented by trade association and lobbying group Airlines for America, have filed a complaint with the US Department of Transportation against the Bahamas government and a number of Bahamian air carriers, claiming discrimination over the collection of fees for the use of Bahamian airspace.

The complaint is also asking for the US Department of Transportation to do something about it on their behalf or they will be forced to stop flying into The Bahamas. In addition, they are asking for US authorities to ban all flights coming out of The Bahamas into the US until this matter is resolved.

Mr Hamilton said a ban on Bahamas-based flights into the US “cannot be accommodated” and is urging the government to do something about the matter before it escalates.

Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism, Investments and Aviation, said The Bahamas has a right to collect overflight fees and the government will defend that right and respond to the US airlines and relevant authorities in due course.

Mr Hamilton said: “This is the fundamental thing about this conversation and the stakeholders of the industry is concerned that we are still a ways off from having the quality consultation that is necessary so that informed proper policy decisions can be taken.”

Further arguing the matter needs to be “fully negotiated” before the government makes any further statement, “when you leave all the cards on the table this always goes back to the fact that we need to sit down and think it over. Something I’ve been saying all along with regard to reform for Bahamianisation, it is time for the whole industry to be taking a proper look at some things that are in the works.”

The entire aviation industry needs to be involved in any discussions moving forward with US authorities on right-sizing overflight fees so there is no disruption or turbulence in the future.