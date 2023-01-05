PM's 'swift intervention' reverses decision to lay off 20 Bahamian workers at Freeport Container Port

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE decision to lay off 20 Bahamian workers at the Freeport Container Port has been reversed following the “swift intervention” of Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis, according to an official statement by the Ministry for Grand Bahama.

After being apprised of recent developments at the container port, Mr Davis personally intervened in the matter and reached out to the international and local partners of the company to get those laid off back to work.

At a press conference in Freeport earlier on Thursday, Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell, speaking in his capacity as chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party, indicated that the prime minister and the Progressive Liberal Party were very disappointed and shocked by the layoffs.

FCP, one of the largest employers on Grand Bahama, had advised the government by letter dated December 28, 2022, of its most recent termination of 20 employees from FCP effective from December 31, 2022.

Mr Mitchell said the “prime minister’s view was that the matters should be reversed and that it should not have happened, particularly since he reached out a hand to the company and thought that we were partners in Grand Bahama, and its forward development.”

He added: “This event was simply shocking in the face of it.”

In an earlier statement by the Ministry for Grand Bahama, Minister Ginger Moxey had also indicated her disappointment over the decision to terminate Bahamians “in the midst of ongoing efforts by Grand Bahama residents to recover and rebuild their lives form destruction caused by Hurricane Dorian, and the economic downturn brought on by COVID-19 pandemic.”

“The government of The Bahamas will be in communication with FCP on this and other matters as we hope to forge a head to recover and rebuild GB for the benefit of our people,” Ms Moxey said.

Shortly after 2pm, the ministry issued another statement advising: “Following the swift intervention of the prime minister, the decision to lay off 20 workers at the Freeport Container Port has been reversed.”

Describing the decision to lay off the workers as “unconscionable,” Minister Fred Mitchell noted that the container port has been very profitable in Grand Bahama, and “should not be making these moves.”

• SEE FRIDAY'S TRIBUNE FOR MORE