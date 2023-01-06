18 months probation for assault with a deadly weapon

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was placed on 18 months’ probation in court on Friday after admitting to assaulting another man with a hatchet last year.

Charlton Sears, 37, appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

At around 10am on July 1, 2022 on West Bay Street, Sears assaulted Randy Gordon with a hatchet.

In court Sears pleaded guilty to the offence. Magistrate McKinney placed the accused on probation. Should he breach his probation he faces a fine of $3,500.