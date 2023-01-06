Man charged in connection with double homicide

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sent to prison on Friday in connection with the year’s first double homicide. This incident left a couple dead after armed assailants broke into their home while they slept.

Shervin Munnings, 28, faced Magistrate Kendra Kelly on two counts of murder.

According to police reports, around 3am on January 2, two suspects broke into a residence on Mantol Street in Montell Heights. It is there that the pair are said to have shot and killed Kevin Andrews and Lauranique Taylor.

Andrews was acquitted because of insufficient evidence in 2017 for the 2014 murder of Robert Cartwright in a home invasion in Blair Estates.

In court due to the gravity of the offence, Munnings was not required to enter a plea at this time. He was informed that his case would proceed to the Supreme Court by way of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

The magistrate told the accused that while she lacked the jurisdiction to grant him bail he had the right to apply for it in the higher court.

Until bail is granted he will be sent to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Service of Munnings’ VBI is due on March 14.