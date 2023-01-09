PM: We’ll give more resources to crime fight

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

PRIME Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis and Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe pledged more resources to assist police in crime-fighting efforts, including more manpower and vehicles for patrols.

Yesterday, the Royal Bahamas Police Force hosted its annual church service and parade under the theme “Bridging the divide, strengthening partnerships and Empowering our communities”.

The annual event commenced at the Garden of Remembrance at Police Headquarters, where Commission of Police Clayton Fernander laid the first wreath in commemoration of fallen officers who were killed in the line of duty.

Following the brief ceremony, officers marched to Zion Baptist Church on East and Shirley Streets.

Governor General Sir Cornelius Smith, Prime Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis, Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper and other dignitaries were in attendance to mark the special occasion.

In his speech to the congregation, Mr Davis referred to the crime crisis within the country, describing the violence as “one that tears at our soul”.

While acknowledging the seriousness of the issue, Mr Davis empathised with Bahamians, saying that the government is aiming to implement measures to strengthen and revitalise law enforcement.

“No one knows better than a police officer that there is no one answer to the crisis,” Mr Davis said.

“You deserve the resources, manpower, training, and technology you need to enforce the law. You deserve a government and a private sector working together to create opportunities and paths out of need and despair.

“You deserve a health care system that can address mental health breakdowns. You deserve communities in which mentors and role models are plentiful and dedicated.”

He continued: “You deserve a legal system that delivers justice and delivers it swiftly. You deserve prisons that rehabilitate, in the truest sense of that word.”

Mr Davis credited the Royal Bahamas Police Force for their efforts thus far, while also urging Bahamians to come in partnership with the police in the face of the crisis.

While using biblical context, Mr Davis offered words of encouragement: “The most important commandment is to love our Lord with all of our hearts, and the second most important is to love our neighbours as we love ourselves.”

He said progress in the crime fight will come from “strong leadership, more resources and new initiatives targeting gangs and guns”.

He added that recruitment exercises were suspended for years so a priority of his administration is to add more manpower to the ranks.

Mr Davis said that the government will implement measures to strengthen the defence of the country’s borders, to try to stave off illegal migrants and smugglers.

“We have established a formal working arrangement with the American law enforcement agency ATF, and we will continue to work with American agencies to share intelligence to help stop the flow of arms across our borders,” Mr Davis said yesterday.

According to Prime Minister Davis, the government is aiming to expand and improve the Urban Renewal and Second Chance programme as an initiative to intervene and deter potential offenders.

Meanwhile, Mr Munroe expressed confidence in the fact that the RBPF will adapt to the demands of both the present and the future, adding that crime prevention is a “major” priority for the Davis administration.

During his remarks at the service, Mr Munroe reported the approval of new vehicles for the RBPF, which he said will facilitate more saturation on patrols.

According to Mr Munroe, this crime-fighting strategy aims to ensure that police presence is “inundated” in hotspot areas and serves as a preventive measure.

He said: “I’m pleased to report that approval has been granted for additional vehicles to facilitate more saturation patrols.

“Combined with recruitment, personal development, this crime fighting strategy aims to ensure that police presence is inundated in hotspot areas to prevent crimes before they occur.

“In many cases, an offender calculates their actions and their consequences before carrying them out, but saturation in patrols the offender is minded to delay his intent or not offend at all because of the possibility of being detected or arrested,” he continued.

Since the launch of the Firearms Trafficking Task Force last year, Mr Munroe said that there have been “successes”.

He also announced that by the end of January, there will be a domestic violence section in the RBPF.

He said: “While domestic violence is one of the most common crimes and is often misunderstood, this office will serve to support all victims irrespective of gender and prevent further abuse. More importantly, it will liaise with government and non-government agencies to provide victim care and support.”

In ending his speech, Mr Munroe pledged support to the members of his ministry for their hard work and daily efforts.