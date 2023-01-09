Two unscathed after plane crash

TWO people were lucky to walk away with no injuries after a plane crashed shortly after takeoff in Exuma on Friday.

The incident occurred shortly after 10am, after the plane left the George Town International Airport.

Officers on the island of Exuma along with officials from the Department of Civil Aviation are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

According to preliminary reports, the plane was en route to Hog Cay when it crashed about one and a half mile east of the runway. No injuries were reported; however the aircraft was extensively damaged, police said.

A team of investigators from the Civil Aviation Department in New Providence will travel to Exuma to investigate this incident.