Dame Marguerite Pindling demands apology from PLP Chairman

DAME Marguerite Pindling caused a stir Tuesday when she demanded an apology from Progressive Liberal Party chairman Fred Mitchell as she publicly criticised him for using a Majority Rule Day event at her husband's grave as “a stepping stone”.
She gave the blistering rebuke at a graveside service as part of the government’s holiday celebrations, but did not go into details about what she was displeased about.
However her remarks suggest the former Governor General was not formally invited to the event.
Mr Mitchell later told The Tribune he has no idea why she was upset, but she said is entitled to her views.
• See Wednesday's Tribune for more.
Comments
ThisIsOurs 14 hours, 47 minutes ago
"Mitchell told The Tribune he has no idea why she was upset, but she is entitled to her views."
Typical male, I'm dumbfounded/crazy, hysterical woman talking out her head response
ThisIsOurs 14 hours, 46 minutes ago
Comments open on a PLP dispute...
themessenger 13 hours, 36 minutes ago
I'm absolutely astounded that Birdie hasn't leapt to the defence of the wife of the "Father of The Nation". Caught between the woke devil of Mitchell and the old guard deep blue sea of Margeurite, whatever shall we do????
sheeprunner12 13 hours, 35 minutes ago
The PLP will never shake the ghost of SLOP and the Pindlings will always view ppl like Fred Mitchell as an imposter.
Mitchell has a knack for making these faux pilgrimages. He comes to Long Island trying to resurrect HM Taylor every year as well. We take it as a bad joke.
Baha10 13 hours, 1 minute ago
Fascinating … never seen such an open public rebuke within a political party.
bahamianson 1 hour, 7 minutes ago
Thought the tribune would not allow one to discuss. News media needs to stop controlling discussions. It is a democratic society.
stillwaters 35 minutes ago
Wow.....she needs to feel wanted still. Just invite her next time, especially if you're at her husband's graveside....... and save us all these hissy fits.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID