Dame Marguerite Pindling demands apology from PLP Chairman

DAME Marguerite Pindling caused a stir Tuesday when she demanded an apology from Progressive Liberal Party chairman Fred Mitchell as she publicly criticised him for using a Majority Rule Day event at her husband's grave as “a stepping stone”.

She gave the blistering rebuke at a graveside service as part of the government’s holiday celebrations, but did not go into details about what she was displeased about.

However her remarks suggest the former Governor General was not formally invited to the event.

Mr Mitchell later told The Tribune he has no idea why she was upset, but she said is entitled to her views.

• See Wednesday's Tribune for more.