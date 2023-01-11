Eight injured as boat hits rock

EIGHT people were injured after a boating accident in Exuma on Monday.

According to a police report, the accident occurred shortly before 7pm in the area of Pelican Point, South Staniel Cay.

Police said that a cream-coloured vessel with twin engines was travelling north from Black Point towards Little Leaf Cay when it hit a rock on the southern point of Staniel Cay.

Three of the injured were taken to a local clinic for treatment and later discharged. The remaining five victims, inclusive of a man and four women, were airlifted to New Providence for further medical treatment.

An investigation into the matter continues.