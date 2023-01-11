Fishermen urge: ‘Spare no expense’ on sunken vessel

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

Bahamian fishermen have urged the Government “to spare no expense” in preventing any environmental damage from the sinking of a cargo vessel off south Abaco just prior to the New Year.

Paul Maillis, the National Fisheries Association’s (NFA) secretary, in an interview with Tribune Business also urged the authorities to “not take a soft hand” in ensuring that those responsible for the MV Onego Traveller or their insurers ultimately cover all the costs incurred by The Bahamas in protecting its marine environment, tourism and fisheries industries from any pollution fall-out.

“It’s something we’ve been watching very closely,” he said of the vessel’s sinking. “I know that area, Hole in the Wall, and all the way up to Cross Harbour is a very important commercial fishing area. That area, from the point of Hole in the Wall up to Cross Harbour, is a very important potting, diving and pelagic fishing source.

“It’s a very special area because of the reef near the coast. Any oil or chemicals that are released on to the iron shore will be impacting the coral reef. It’s a very special reef, and to see any potential pollution spoil that would be very disheartening. It’s an area that has a lot of heavy tanker shipping pass through it, so all the time you have ballast water, bilge pumps rinsing and oil leaks. It’s not an area that has never had pollution before.”

The MV Onego Traveller, which is registered in Antigua and Barbuda, was carrying ferix, a slightly corrosive chemical used for water treatment and fertilizer, when it sank between Christmas and New Year’s Day. “We want no expense to be spared in the clean up,” Mr Maillis told Tribune Business.

“There’s going to be a huge object sitting on the bottom of the ocean with oil and potentially toxic chemicals seeping out of it. There could be dispersants, chemicals and pollutants put into the water. It’s sad to see. We want no expense to be spared, and the Government to properly handle this affair. Don’t take a soft hand with this type of thing.

“We know they’re trying to encourage foreign companies to register their ships here, but at the same time we’re trying to protect a valuable ecosystem, and not just an ecosystem but fisheries resources that form a huge part of our ecosystem. That area is a very important pelagic fishing zone for yellowfin tuna, wahoo and mahi mahi.”

Mr Maillis said the area surrounding the MV Onego Traveller’s resting place is important for both commercial fishing and charter boat tourism, and represented “the home fishing ground” for the Sandy Point community. “They need to spare no expense, and apply pressure to ensure that the companies responsible for the vessel move forward efficiently and effectively,” he added.

“The Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP) needs to hold the polluters accountable. In international environmental law, there’s a common principle called the polluter pays, and we have that enshrined in the Environmental Planning and Protection Act. These companies have very large insurers. They should have no problem putting out the funds needed as quickly as possible and not dragging their feet.

“We should be firm with them. The Bahamas is trying to encourage shipping companies to keep using our waters and register their vessels here but, at the end of the day, they have a duty to uphold the law and the public is watching. I’m not saying they haven’t started this process or that they won’t do it. I’m only encouraging them to start that process. We’re watching and looking for strong action on our behalf.”

Vaughn Miller, minister of the environment and natural resources, could not be reached for comment via phone and social media before press time last night. It is thus unclear whether the Government has established contact. and begun the process of seeking financial compensation, for the costs incurred in remediating the MV Onego Traveller’s environmental impact from its owner, charter company, operator and their insurers. There is also uncertainty if the wreck will be salvaged.

John Pinder, the central and south Abaco MP, last week dismissed fears that oil was leaking from the vessel. “I’d like to report there is no oil spill; that report is erroneous. The slick on top of the water is residue from the dissolving shipment that they were carrying, which is ferix, which is non-toxic; it is more like a corrosive,” he said.

Mr Pinder said authorities were immediately on the site to facilitate remediation efforts, adding he was very “optimistic” that there will be no long-term environmental fall-out. “The diesel and fuel that they were carrying was capped off. There are ships out there that are doing the containment. And they will be extracting the fuels off of the boat from fuel tanks, but they were capped off in time not to have an oil spill,” he said.

“The ship there that is doing the clean-up and extraction has all the skirting they need, and they have 1,000 feet in case of it touching the shore. So, we have all the necessary gear on site to perform the job at hand. I am very optimistic that everything will go well, and the clean-up will leave no long-term environmental effects. I was able to see that they are out there working non-stop to make sure that the fishing grounds are kept for future generations.”