Nothing is changing over NIB

EDITOR, The Tribune.

On this Majority Rule Day, I think of things relating to the “true true” meaning of the word ‘majority’ particularly after reading a newspaper article that yet again references another immediate call for action relative to the looming depletion of the National Insurance Board (NIB) funds in a mere few years, whilst da gubment dem ain taking “the lazy way out” but are “being creative and finding additional ways” to mitigate any depletion - whatever that might mean!

I am not an economist, but the practical commonsense approach to achieve a higher bottom line is by reducing the expenses and/or increasing the income.

I would also like to emphasise the pathetic dearth, (but more like the death) of any investigative journalism in this country. What is the purpose of that sacred Fifth Estate if journalists are not questioning the obvious, asking pertinent questions, and digging for answers to constantly share pertinent information with the public and expose wrongdoing? I guess it is easier to drive to the latest homicide scene instead and make that your immediate headline on social media or for the next day’s paper, and then sit back and wait for the next sensational event to occur?

So who is looking at, thinking of, and questioning the state of our Bahamian society – the past, the present, and the future – going beyond the surface and lifting up the band-aid to seek out questions and answers of the whos, the whys, and the wherefors? Something is definitely lacking in our society if we are not demanding our people to do better and our leaders to lead.

When it comes to the NIB debacle, all ‘gubment’ entities are culpable - from the time National Insurance was formed way back then in 1972 as we are so eloquently discussing in articles and videos depicting the history of today’s holiday! It is so pathetic that nobody is even referencing the many ‘elephants in the room’ relating to the following salient points:

1) NIB, from the first beginning, was regarded by all gubments as a readily available and fattened cash cow that was constantly and recklessly milked like there was no tomorrow. Money was squandered left, right and centre, in one ridiculous scheme after the other, such as: huge developments, institutions, buildings atrociously built, or never built, nor opened, or rebuilt several times over; money gone missing from contracts awarded locally and abroad, and work not completed nor accounted for.

2) Trips abroad to here, there, and everywhere on a whim with huge unnecessary contingents and lavish spending;

3) Administrative entities using public NIB funds to constantly entertain themselves and friends with lavish meals and expensive drinks on the public dime;

4) New Governors General being appointed every change of gubment to give fat pensions as a juicy award to politicos. Why? Where are those funds coming from, and why aren’t we, the public, being told exactly how many millions upon millions of dollars are being paid out monthly? In addition – are these funds also being handed down to family members? Just asking, because inquiring minds should ask and would like to know ..and as an aside, why are Queen’s and King’s honours still being handed out anymore anyway? What sort of proud Majority Rule/50 Golden Independence Anniversary action is that? - but I digress;

5) Apparently NIB is deducted from the civil servants pay packet. Remember that during the many months of COVID lockdowns apparently all civil servants were being paid full salary whilst they were staying at home. But does gubment pay NIB employer contributions for civil servants? And if not, why not, seeing as government is the largest employer in the country? I do not know – do you know – has anyone asked the questions – where can you go to get the answer? We know that Bahamians on the whole actively look for a gubment job, particularly with an eagle eye focused on the pension benefits upon retirement, and that Pension Fund it seems is now operated through NIB, with civil service pensioners apparently paying into the scheme. Maybe some journalist out there would take the time to investigate.

6) When I was growing up, The Bahamas was actively advertised as being attractive because “there were no taxes”. Why hasn’t The Bahamas truthfully declared the many ways that we, the majority of the people, are nowadays being taxed (and sometimes double taxed), and operate our country like the taxed jurisdiction that it is;

7) Why aren’t employees who make mega salaries being charged larger NIB contributions? Isn’t that a no-brainer solution to increasing the bottom line?

Meanwhile members of the opposition continue to lambast their opponents about ‘where the money gone’ and demand Freedom of Information (FOI), transparency, and accountability - until they cross the aisle to the other side and suddenly become mum - and why would they want FOI, transparency, and accountability since the above examples and the present status quo for those in power provide them with a smooth walk down easy street without them.

By the same token, why aren’t “true true” journalists spending time researching all of these points and so much more, and publishing their findings for public education and knowledge? And what are we, the stupid, paying majority public, gan do about?

Bottom line, and however many years later - ain nuttin much changed you all - it’s still the same story, different day.

PAM BURNSIDE

Nassau,

January 10, 2023