Woman accused of child neglect

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MOTHER was granted $5,000 bail on Monday after being accused of neglecting her six children last week.

The 35-year-old mother, whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of the children, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt. There she faced six counts of cruelty to children.

It is alleged that on January 7, the defendant neglected her six children while they were in her custody causing them unnecessary harm. These children range in age from one to 14-years-old.

In court, the accused pleaded not guilty to all charges. Her attorney, Glenda Roker, told the judge that her client’s only concern that day was whether her children had made it to school.

After being informed that the children are currently no longer residing with the mother and that the prosecution had no objection to bail, the magistrate granted bail at $5,000.

Under the conditions of this bail, she is expected to sign in at Nassau Street Police Station every Monday by 6pm.

The defendant was then told to return to court on January 16 for a trial date before Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux.