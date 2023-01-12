Bahamas to US airlines: Respect our sovereignty

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

The Government yesterday accused major US airlines of seeking to use The Bahamas’ sovereign air space without paying for it through “empty arguments” and “attempting to inflame lawful conduct”.

The Bahamas, responding to allegations that its overflight fees regime imposes “unjust, anti-competitive and unreasonable” charges on US-based carriers, sought to turn the table on its accusers by asserting that they want to force this nation into the very conduct they are accusing it of by “discriminating against all airlines other” than themselves.

Urging the Biden administration’s Department of Transportation to dismiss the industry’s complaint, which calls for sanctions to be imposed on Bahamian airlines flying to the US unless the dispute is satisfactorily resolved, the Government argued that the sector has no standing to bring the current action.

While it bases much of its claim on the Air Transport Agreement between The Bahamas and the US, the Government is arguing it cannot do so because the two parties to the deal are the respective national governments - not the airlines. The Bahamas is also asserting that the Department of Transportation has no jurisdiction to hear the complaint as the dispute resolution procedures in the Air Transport Agreement must be used first to address any grievances.

Taking the position that US passenger and cargo airlines are trampling on Bahamian sovereignty in their bid to avoid paying one cent for frequent use of this country’s air space, the Government’s legal filings said they “do not - and cannot - dispute that every airline, including Bahamian airlines, pay the identical charges when flying over Bahamian air space”.

The Government’s filings with the Department of Transportation warned that “the positive aviation relationship” between The Bahamas and the US will be “jeopardised” if the federal agency ignores the dispute resolution process in the Air Transport Agreement. And, should it determine to impose sanctions on The Bahamas, this nation will “reserve its own rights to compensation for wrongfully imposed” penalties.

Achieving a positive resolution is critical for the commercial health of multiple Bahamian airlines that fly to the US, including the likes of Bahamasair and Western Air, given that their American counterparts are calling for such access to be either fully blocked or “curtailed” unless this nation reforms its overflight regime.

Air transport connections between The Bahamas and US are critical to this nation’s economy, both for the transport of commercial cargo as well as access by stopover tourists, 90 percent of whom are American while many others transit through the US. This country cannot afford for such links to even be remotely threatened.

The US airlines, too, will not want to endanger their routes to this nation given the relatively high load factors typically enjoyed via visiting tourists. The Bahamas’ US proximity also means that fuel costs are minimised, thus helping to control one of the aviation industry’s greatest expenses and keep profits and margins relatively high. With much at stake for all sides, a negotiated outcome rather than a legal one still appears more likely.

Pointing out that the overflight fees are a critical financing mechanism for building the necessary infrastructure and capacity, including both technical resources and staff, for The Bahamas to ultimately over safety and oversight management of its sovereign air space, the Government blasted: “The joint complaint is the members’ attempt to use Bahamian sovereign airspace without paying it. “

“The members (US airlines) may not, and cannot, challenge The Bahamas’ right to charge the airlines for the cost to use its airspace by conjuring a discrimination claim based on a contract between the US and The Bahamas – they are not parties to that agreement.”

The Government, which is being represented by Florida-based Becker & Poliakoff, a law firm that Ryan Pinder KC, the attorney general, once worked for, defended the present overflight fee regime - which sets charges at between $8.50 to $51.60 per nautical mile based on a plane’s weight - as “consistent with the governing agreement and identical for all airlines using Bahamian air space”.

“The members do not - and cannot - dispute that every airline, including Bahamian airlines, pays the identical charges when flying over Bahamian airspace. The members receive no disparate treatment. There is no support for the members’ claim that they pay double, urging the Department [of Transportation] to accept the empty argument that they already pay the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) for flying over The Bahamas,” the Government continued.

The Bahamas’ upper air space above 6,000 feet has been managed by a combination of the US and Cuba, the former being responsible for around 75 percent, since 1952 under a deal struck with the then-colonial power, the UK. However, The Bahamas subsequently gained independence in 1973 and became a sovereign nation, and has moved in recent years to assert this sovereignty when it comes to controlling its own air space.

The Bahamas has agreed management contracts with both the US FAA and Cuba for them to continue oversight of this nation’s air space until this country builds sufficient capacity to take over the provision of air navigation services through the Bahamas Air Navigation Services Authority (BANSA).

The overflight fees regime is key to financing this ambition, and the Government yesterday asserted the charges comply with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) guidelines. “The Bahamas also has difficulty funding the development and maintenance for the air navigation services (ANS) facilities,” it added, citing the high interest costs associated with the country’s $11bn-plus national debt and frequent hurricane-related damage.

Pointing out that The Bahamas had consulted with aviation and other stakeholders before implementing its overflight regime, the Government yesterday said the FAA had agreed to charge this nation an $80,000 fixed annual administrative fee for its services and waive the air navigation fees as part of a ten-year management deal.

This, the Government, argued resulted in a 10 percent discount to what the FAA had charged airlines using Bahamian air space with this saving fully passed on under the newly-implemented overflight regime. “Before the Air Transport Agreement, the FAA controlled Bahamian air space and collected overflight fees (called enroute fees) from all commercial airlines at a rate of $61.75 per 100 nautical miles regardless of what the aircrafts weighed,” The Bahamas said.

“For the [US airlines] the FAA waived the fee if the flight originated or landed in the US. After executing the Air Transport Agreement, commercial airlines no longer pay the FAA the enroute fee. Instead, airlines pay the overflight fees to BANSA, which are lower than the fees previously charged by the FAA.”

Pointing to the FAA discount’s impact, the Government added: “In the Notice of Intent, the annual average cost for external service providers was $23.7m. The FAA’s waiver of air navigation services fees caused that cost category to reduce from $18.1m to $5.6m.

“The overflight fees decreased from the range of $10 to $61 per 100 nautical miles to the range of $8.50 to $51.60 per 100 nautical miles. The decrease is approximately a 10 percent discount. In other words, The Bahamas passed on to all airlines the savings from the FAA waiver.”

Tackling the discrimination claims head-on, the Government denied the US carriers’ assertion that they are being ‘double taxed’ by paying both the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and The Bahamas the same fee for air navigation services that the latter does not provide.

“There is no discrimination,” the Bahamas asserted to the US Department of Transportation. “The overflight fees charged by The Bahamas are uniform. Regardless of where the commercial airline originated, the charges are identical: $8.50-$51.60 per 100 nautical miles.

“In other words, the charges for the members are identical to every other airline, including Bahamian airlines, Canadian airlines and British airlines who fly over Bahamian airspace. If the charges the members (US airlines) must pay are the same rate, there can be no discrimination....... There is no way to avoid the core fact: a foreign sovereign that treats everyone the same cannot be liable for discrimination. That is the case here.”

The Government said the US airlines were not “double taxed”, as they claimed, and were pushing a flawed argument. It added that prior to the deal with the FAA, the aviation overseer waived the then-$61.75 per 100 nautical miles fee for aircraft that took off or landed in the US, thus benefiting its own carriers.

And the payments made to the FAA’s Trust Fund, as referenced by the airlines, came from taxes levied on domestic travel but not to international destinations such as The Bahamas. “The members, therefore, are not paying into the Trust Fund based on their routes over The Bahamas, and even if they were, the Trust Fund does not support The Bahamas infrastructure. There is, once again, no double payment,” the Government argued.

“The members provide no evidence that BANSA is charging for the services provided by the FAA, and cannot do that here because the Department does not have jurisdiction and the members lack standing to do so. But even if this were the proper forum, BANSA reduced the charges from the range of $10 to $61 per 100 nautical miles to the range of $8.50 to $51.60 per 100 nautical miles because The Bahamas entered into the ANSA (air navigation services agreement).

“The overflight fees are also less than that what the FAA charged the members – a uniform $61.75 per 100 nautical miles - without accounting for aircraft weight. Therefore, the members pay less now because BANSA scales to aircraft weight what to impose as user charges and overflight fees for overflights (not a flat fee). But BANSA also excluded the cost charged by FAA and charges the identical rate for every airline flying over The Bahamas,” the Government added.

“It appears the members should focus their angst at the FAA and the US rather than The Bahamas and BANSA. The Members’ ire is that..... BANSA has not agreed to waive the fees for flying over The Bahamas like the FAA had done. The members ask the Department to force The Bahamas to discriminate against all other commercial airlines in favour of them by charging the members less than what every other airline pays.”