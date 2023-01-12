‘Implement FOIA and rape law’

By PAVEL BAILEY

BAHAMAS Bar Association president Khalil Parker once again urged the full implementation of the Freedom of Information Act, and called for action on Bahamian citizenship rights and said that there is “no place” for rape in the country or in marriage.

He spoke at a ceremony to mark the new legal year held at the Compass Ballroom at Margaritaville resort.

Mr Parker welcomed new Chief Justice Ian Winder and promised “renewed support” to him as they “seek to deliver upon the constitutional promise of a judicial system worthy of the citizens and guests of the nation.”

After thanking Justice Winder’s immediate predecessor former Chief Justice Sir Brian Moree for his service, the Bar Association president spoke of the importance of the long gestating Freedom of Information Act. He said that progress in implementing the act is necessary for transparency.

“The Bahamas Bar Association has consistently urged and demanded a public commitment to transparency,” Mr Parker said. “Full implementation of the Freedom of Information Act is no longer merely an aspiration; instead it represents the bare minimum required to demonstrate a true commitment to transparency and delivering to the Bahamian people the meaningful righteous liberty they deserve.”

While Information Commissioner Keith Thompson said last September that Bahamians could expect to start making freedom of information (FOI) requests “soon”, this has yet to come to fruition.

Mr Parker further said that he welcomes the government’s commitment to the issue of citizenship and stated his belief that rape has no place in the country or in marriage.

“We also welcome the government’s commitment to addressing the longstanding and vexing issues of the discriminatory and arbitrary treatment of the children of Bahamians and their access to Bahamian citizenship which is their birthright,” Mr Parker said.

“And for the avoidance of any doubt, there is no place for rape in either Bahamian society or marriage.”

These comments come as the Privy Council is set to decide later this month if children born out of wedlock to foreign women and Bahamian men are entitled to Bahamian citizenship at birth. Currently they are entitled to apply once they turn 18.

Near the end of his address the Bar Association president called on the government to pass the Court Services Bill which would give the judiciary control of their own budget.

“The attorney general has worked closely with the Bar Council and has produced a Court Services Bill of which we can all be proud and we await its urgent enactment.

“As I have said on previous occasions, to fully implement the changes and improvements necessary to deliver a world leading legal system we require, the judiciary must have the increased economic criminal resources funds promised by the Court Services Bill, which includes the checks and values one would expect from such a legislative reform.”