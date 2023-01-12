Man held over sex attack in home invasion

A MAN is in police custody in connection with a recent home invasion and sexual assault, according to Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander.

Police said three men entered a residence in southern New Providence and burglarised the home shortly after 5am on Sunday. Officers were told that a man, a woman and other relatives were at their home on Marshall Road when three gunmen entered.

The residents were reportedly tied up and robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash. During the burglary, a woman in the home was sexually assaulted, police said.

Police are actively looking for the other two men involved, Commissioner Fernander said. He added that during the suspect’s arrest, officers uncovered a .40 loaded pistol at the man’s home as well as a vehicle believed to be used in the commission of the crime.

Commissioner Fernander also shed light on another sex crime investigation, telling reporters that the 14-year-old who was reportedly sexually assaulted while at her residence in eastern New Providence earlier this month was an alleged victim of statutory rape.

Earlier this week police said the incident occurred between Monday, January 2, and Sunday, January 8.

Yesterday, Commissioner Fernander said the girl’s parents found out she had sex with a 19-year-old man, prompting the police investigation.

“The parents, it came to our attention through the parents that the 14-year-old was seeing an adult male, a 19-year-old. She is assisting us in trying to locate this individual.

“You know sometimes these young girls they will tell you one thing, but will not give us the full truth but... we are trying to locate this 19-year-old and bring some closure to this matter.”