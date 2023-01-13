Arrest in connection with abduction and rape; police investigate shooting incident

A 24-year-old man is in police custody after he reportedly abducted and sexually assaulted a 29-year-old woman on Thursday.

According to initial reports, the victim while exiting her place of employment was forced into the vehicle of the suspect, who is known to her. The suspect then drove to the area of Stokes Cabana where he reportedly assaulted and raped the victim.

Officers attached to operation Cease Fire arrested the suspect while in the area of Clement Maynard Estates shortly after 9pm on Thursday. Police investigations continue.

• Police are investigating a shooting incident that has left a 22-year-old man with injuries to the leg.

The incident reportedly occurred shortly before 9am on Friday.

According to reports, the victim was walking in the area of Prison Lane off East Street, when he reportedly heard gunshots and realised he had been shot.

He was taken to hospital via EMS personnel where he remains in stable condition. Investigations continue.

• Officers attached to Operation Cease Fire confiscated a large quantity of suspected marijuana and ammunition in two separate incidents on Thursday.

In the first incident, shortly after 1pm, officers arrested a 29-year-old man of Taylor Street after executing a search warrant on his home.

The drugs discovered there weighed over 10 pounds and have an estimated street value of over $10,000.

In the second incident, sometime around 9.30pm, officers acting on information conducted a search of a bushy area on the northern side of Prison Lane where they uncovered drugs and ammunition.

No arrest was made in connection with the discovery. Police are actively investigating both of these incidents.

• Police are investigating three armed robberies.

In the first incident, police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating two men who allegedly robbed another man of a black 2009 Nissan Note L/P #AQ6672.

Preliminary reports revealed that sometime around 11.30pm on Thursday, the victim, while using the ATM machine in the area of Poinciana Drive, was approached by two men – one of whom was armed with a firearm.

The suspects, who were masked and dressed in dark coloured clothing, robbed the victim of an undisclosed amount of cash and his vehicle, before fleeing in an easterly direction on Poinciana Drive.

In the second incident, sometime around 12am on Friday, a man in the area of St. James Road was approached by two male occupants of a dark coloured Honda Civic - with one of the suspects allegedly armed with a firearm.

The suspects robbed him of a cellphone and other personal items before fleeing the area.

In the third incident, shortly after 12.40am on Friday, a man arriving at his residence in the Marshall Road area found two masked men inside.

The suspects held the victim at knife point before robbing him of personal effects from the home. Additionally, the victim was forced back into his vehicle – a 2013 silver Honda Accord – now being driven by one of the suspects, who proceeded to drive to an ATM. However, while at the intersection of Cowpen Road and Faith Avenue, the victim quickly jumped out of the vehicle.

The suspect left heading north on Faith Avenue followed by another small Japanese vehicle.

Police are actively investigating and appealing to members of the public to be on the look out for the stolen vehicles. Anyone with information regarding these or any other matters are urged to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2/3.

• Police are also investigating a stabbing incident that has left a 32-year-old man in hospital.

The incident occurred shortly after 6pm on Thursday in the Sea Breeze Lane area.

Preliminary reports revealed that the victim was involved in physical altercation with an unknown male, when he was stabbed multiple times about the body. He was taken to hospital via private vehicle where he remains in critical condition.

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating the suspect responsible for this incident. Should you have any information regarding this or any other incidents, contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/22 or CRIMESTOPPERS @ 328-TIPS.