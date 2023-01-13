Man admits stealing $22k from business

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was remanded to prison after admitting to stealing over $22,000 in cash from a business in the Berry Islands earlier this week.

Tyson Smith, 44, faced Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt on charges of shopbreaking, stealing and receiving.

Around 12.24am on January 9, Smith broke into the White Waters Shop, Restaurant and Bar in Bullocks Harbour, Berry Islands. There Smith stole $22,181 in cash belonging to White Waters Enterprises contained in three blue pouches.

After pleading guilty to the shop-breaking and stealing offences in court the receiving charge was withdrawn. The chief magistrate then deferred sentencing to January 18.

Smith will await judgement on remand at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.