Man sentenced to six months of anger management classes

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sentenced to six months of anger management classes after admitting to unlawfully entering a home and assaulting a man and woman there.

Charles Deveaux appeared before Magistrate Algernon Allen, Jr, on charges of unlawful entry, assault and causing harm.

Between midnight and 1.30am on November 30, Deveaux entered a residence on Wulff Road without permission. There he assaulted a woman and injured a man.

In court Deveaux pleaded guilty to the charges. He was ordered to attend six months of anger management classes after which period he is to return to court for a report.