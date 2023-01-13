Three students fall ill after eating suspected marijuana cookies

A 16-year-old female student is assisting police with their investigations, after she allegedly brought and sold cookies infused with suspected marijuana on a school campus in North Eleuthera.

According to reports, at around 2.30pm on Thursday, police were notified that three students, who reportedly bought and consumed the infused cookies, were not feeling well.

The students complained of feeling light headed, nauseous and dizzy – they were taken to the local clinic for medical attention accompanied by their parents. Police investigations continue.