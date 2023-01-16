$60M ‘LOST’ IN POLLUTION FINES: FNM leader says the govt failing to act on environmental laws

FREE National Movement leader Michael Pintard said the country stands “to lose up to $60 million in uncollected fines” because the Davis administration has failed to act on environmental laws and punish polluters.

He was speaking in reference to the recent sinking of cargo ship Onega Traveller in waters off Abaco and last summer’s spill of more than 30,000 gallons of fuel in Exuma waters.

“We demand that the government enforce the environmental laws of The Bahamas, which they met in place,” Mr Pintard said in a statement yesterday.

He referred to the Environmental Planning & Protection Act 2019 and the Ministry of Environment Act 2019, which he said empowers the Attorney General and the Minister of Environment to act when environmental incidents happen.

“Additionally, they provide for up to $30m to be levied in fines for each incident. These laws are based on the legal principle ‘the polluter pays.’ The sinking of mv Onego off the coast of South Abaco is the second such environmental incident where this administration so far has refused to enforce the country’s environmental laws and impose fines. The first incident occurred in Exuma when 30,000 gallons of toxic diesel fuel oil was released directly into the sea, by MT Arabian, a Sun Oil/FOCOL contractor.

“To date it appears that the government stubbornly refuses to enforce our laws and impose the fines commensurate with the environmental damage caused. Just like in the first incident, mv Onego is spilling chemicals directly into the waters of South Abaco. This time instead of diesel, heavy fuel oil and ferix are being released. Ferix is used as a fertiliser and for water treatment. “Both chemicals are potentially deadly to marine life and shoreline birds. What makes this situation so worrisome is that in addition to spilling chemicals, the vessel itself will cause physical damage and severe breakage to any stony corals in its wake. The government continues to follow the abysmal environmental track record established by previous PLP administrations,” Mr Pintard said.

He said the FNM demands that Attorney General Ryan Pinder “explain if he has or why he has not instructed legal action be commenced against the owners of the MT Arabian and MV Onego for environmental damage.”

He also said: “The country now stands to lose up to $60 million in uncollected fines because of this administration’s failure to act. A repeated pattern has emerged; environmental offenders get off free to the detriment of the Public Treasury. We remind Prime Minister Davis that environmental responsibility goes beyond speeches and travel opportunities.”

Last week the Transport and Housing Ministry said remediation efforts of the Onego Traveller are continuing, adding 3,119 tons of steel coils and 4,505 tons of Ferix in bulk remained submerged.

The ministry said that steps to address the sunken cargo ship were still active. On December 29, 2022, Onego Traveller sank with heavy fuel onboard.

The Bahamas National Trust has also expressed concern about the sunken ship and its effect on the marine environment.

In July, 35,000 gallons of diesel spilled into waters off an Exuma bay as a vessel contracted by Sun Oil was offloading fuel to Bahamas Power and Light at George Town.