Man assisting police after death of infant

A man is assisting police with their investigations after the death of an infant on Monday.

Preliminary reports indicate that the three-month-old child was in the custody of the man – a family friend – at around 11am while the mother was at work. Reportedly the man believed the baby girl was asleep but, after a short while, noticed she was unresponsive.

The infant was then transported to the hospital via private vehicle.

Medical personnel attempted to render medical assistance, but confirmed no vital signs of life.

After injuries were observed on the face of the infant, the 29-year-old man was arrested and is assisting police with their investigations.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death. Investigations continue.