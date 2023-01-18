Brief disruption in air traffic service

AIR traffic controllers returned to work after a brief disruption yesterday.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, the Department of Aviation was made aware of a disruption to air traffic services yesterday after 7am, attributed to an ongoing issue around the screening of air traffic controllers by the Airport Authority.

The statement said “after an immediate intervention and consultation with stakeholders”, all air traffic services resumed normal operations after 8am.

A meeting has been proposed this week with the Air Traffic Controllers Union, Airport Authority and the Civil Aviation Authority to address yesterday’s incident as well as other outstanding matters.

“We are committed to the tenants of ongoing industrial harmony, compliance with national and global security practices and avoiding any disruption to our domestic and international travelling public,” the ministry said.