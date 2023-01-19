Human rights group calls for end to fearmongering

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

LOCAL advocacy group Human Rights Bahamas said every person within the jurisdiction of The Bahamas has a constitutional right to freedom from discrimination, harassment, and intimidation.

These comments follow a video posted to social media by political hopeful Lincoln Bain ambushing a Haitian woman at a residence on Paradise Island while alleging that she was squatting in the home.

Human Rights Bahamas said this “failing tactic” of Mr Bain is dehumanising, adding that people attempt to gain political power and attention by stoking fear and resentment into the vulnerable.

The local advocacy group argued that the immigration laws of The Bahamas are clear, as every individual is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

HRB said: “Every person in this jurisdiction has a constitutional right to freedom from discrimination, harassment, and intimidation. Every individual is also innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

“If someone has evidence that these laws have been violated, they should contact the appropriate authorities. No one should be taking the law into their own hands, or trying to stir up public fear and anger based on unproven information.”

HRB is hopeful that society will become “mature enough” to abandon crude fearmongering.

Meanwhile, consultant and local activist Louby Georges deemed the matter as “nothing less than xenophobia”.

He said he finds it unfortunate that the “bully tactics” and “fear mongering” filled with lies has continued.

When asked his thoughts on Mr Bain’s agenda behind irregular migrants, but Haitians in particular, Mr Georges said tactics being used by Mr Bain and his followers are “unbelievable”.

“As a Bahamian, he has a right to be concerned just as countless others (about illegal immigration), however the tactics being used by him and his crew are unbelievable almost,” he told this newspaper yesterday.

On Tuesday, Immigration Minister Keith Bell pointed to the recent claims made by Mr Bain on social media about there being a shanty town on Paradise Island as “rubbish”.

“The individuals were born in The Bahamas and they have made an application,” he said about the people Mr Bain confronted at the Paradise Island home.