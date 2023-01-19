‘I HEARD MY SON SCREAM FOR HIS LIFE’: Defence Force Officer murdered in his car

By JADE RUSSELL

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE mother of a 30-year-old Royal Bahamas Defence Force officer who was shot and killed early yesterday morning said she heard her son scream for his life.

Donna McCoy told The Tribune that her son, Alvarez McCoy, had just arrived at their home when he was shot while in his car.

According to police, the incident occurred just before 2am in the area of Armbrister Street, Fox Hill. The killing was one of three murders in less than 24 hours in New Providence.

It is reported that neighbours heard gunshots and once outside found the 30-year-old man sitting in his car, a Burgundy coloured Nissan Cube, with gunshot injuries.

McCoy was taken to the hospital where he died shortly before 4am.

His mother said she was awakened by her son screaming.

“He had just come home, and I opened the door for him to come in. But it’s a good thing he didn’t come out of the car because the person was waiting on the side of the house for him,” she said.

Ms McCoy said after she opened the door for her son, she went back to bed.

“I went back and laid down then I dozed off to sleep. And then when I listened, I heard the gunshots afterwards. I jumped up and I heard when he screamed. I jumped up and ran outside.”

The mourning mother said the victim was her only son, noting they shared a close-knit relationship.

“We had a wonderful relationship. He was a good child because he wasn’t no trouble to nobody. He was friendly with everyone and he never gave me no trouble.”

The deceased is a father of three and was described as a wonderful parent. Ms McCoy said now her grandchildren are left without a father.

She explained her son’s death is a great shock, adding “the Lord is sustaining” her at this time to get through.

When contacted for comment, Royal Bahamas Defence Force Commodore Raymond King said Alvarez had served five years on the force, noting that he was doing exceptionally well.

Commodore King described the murder as a great tragedy. He offered his condolences to the family.

“It’s always a sad day when we lose one of our members, particularly in such a fashion. Public service military personnel, we are here to protect, defend and serve. And so, it’s a tragedy when we lose a member in such a manner.

“But I would encourage the organisation’s members to mourn with the family. Be a part of the grieving process and to help them through this most difficult time,” Commodore King said.

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander also offered his condolences to the families of the country’s recent homicides while talking to reporters.

Commissioner Fernander acknowledged the murder of the former RBDF officer, adding that police are appealing to the public for information on the matter.

“Even before he was able to exit (his car), he was approached by a lone gunman who we believe may have been lurking and waiting for him and shot him several times.”

He continued: “We are appealing to members of the public who may have any information. The police officers are probing that area door-to-door to see if we are able to find any footage that can assist with the investigation.”

This incident is the latest in a spate of killings, three of which took place in less than 24 hours.

The first incident occurred at Gibbs Lane and Infant View Road on Tuesday where a father of three was shot and killed in his car on his way to work after 7am.

The second incident occurred at 9.30pm in the Red Land Acres area.

According to reports, ShotSpotter technology alerted police to gunshots being discharged in the area of Shahs Street off Sumner Street.

Police responded and found a man with multiple gunshot injuries.

According to reports, the 32-year-old victim was sitting in front of a residence when a man got out of a black Suzuki Swift and shot at him.

Officers attached to Operation Ceasefire arrested an 18-year-old Kennedy Subdivision youth as he tried to flee.

Officers also recovered the vehicle involved in this incident in a nearby bushy area. Police are searching for a second man believed to be involved.

This brings the country’s murder count to nine for the first 18 days of this year.