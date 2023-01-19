PM calls on Bahamians to pledge to make the country stronger, as Independence logo unveiled

The 50th Independence logo and theme (main image) was officially unveiled at an event in Rawson Square on Thursday night.

Speaking at the event, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis called on Bahamians to pledge to make the country stronger as the nation prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary of independence this July.

He also urged people to celebrate everything that is uniquely Bahamian this year.

“Let us celebrate the contributions of outstanding Bahamians,” Mr Davis said.

“Let us reflect on the moments of challenge and crisis and remember those we have lost. Let us discuss and debate, so that we might confirm a shared vision for our future. And let us sing, and dance, and make music, and recite poetry, and produce dramas that show to all the world, what it is to be Bahamian. And as we celebrate, let us each leave a personal legacy from this year.”

He urged residents to join him in making two pledges: to pledge to participate in some form in the celebrations and to pledge to make the nation stronger.

“Set yourself a personal goal, to achieve something, to do something, to learn a new skill or lift yourself up in some way, so that by the end of this year, you can point to a personal achievement.

“Learn a new trade or learn how to farm. Walk every day or read a book every month.

“Learn Grammy’s recipe for peas ‘n rice or decide to cut out peas n rice for the year. Whatever it is, let it be something that helps to take you closer to the vision you have for your life.

“A strong country rests on strong communities. So what are you doing to build your community? Can you tutor a child? Help a struggling family? Grow a garden? Bring an elderly relative to the doctor? Become more active in your church? Share your talents and skills with a next generation?

“If each one of us commits to doing something, then, at the end of the year, in a very real and tangible way, we will live in a better Bahamas,” he said.

The theme for this year's celebration is "One Nation. Our Legacy. Our Future."

