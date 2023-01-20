Eco-tour company back after Dorian

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

AN eco-tour company has resumed its tour operation in East Grand Bahama following the long road to recovery since Hurricane Dorian.

Blue Green Outdoors has reopened Crabbing Bay Birding Trail, which is the activity site for its land based and water-based nature tours.

H Rudy Sawyer, operator, said they are back on the map offering guests a delightful experience at Crabbing Bay Cove, which is a protected site.

In September 2019, Dorian caused major devastation in the area resulting in the closure of Crabbing Bay.

However, “after the stellar work by residents and the government sponsored Grand Bahama cleanup team for East Grand Bahama, Crabbing Bay has been restored”.

The area boasts a natural pristine environment, shallow waters, blue holes, and a sandy beach.

“The water, even at high tide, goes no deeper than six feet – a kayaker’s dream. With two blue holes in close proximity, snorkelers love this natural venue because as they navigate in the blue holes, they get to see up-close a large variety of marine life all in one place,” the company said.

Mr Sawyer said there are spade angelfish, snappers, and grunts in abundance, spotted manta rays, southern stingrays, blue runner jacks, yellow tails, the occasional green turtles and barracuda.

He noted that Crabbing Bay Beach is a sandy white powder-like beach on a horseshoe cove about half-a-mile long.

“As you walk, your feet sink into the sand, up to the ankles,” he added.

Mr Sawyer has been a pioneer in birding tours and kayaking waterborne tours in East Grand Bahama for the past ten years.

He has fought hard to protect the environment in all of its undertakings, including keeping track of the migratory patterns of birds.

According to Mr Sawyer, the birds are back after the loss of so much of their habitat three years ago.

During his first birding expedition on the trail since it was cleared, Mr Sawyer was pleasantly surprised by the sightings of some 21 different species of migratory and local birds, and even some rare visitors, such as the Eastern Peewee and a Blue-winged Teal Duck.

He also sighted the not-so-often endemic Bahama Woodstar Hummingbird, up to four of them.

“A bird that is always a delight, a Bahamian specialty bird, the Bananaquit, was also sighted,” he said.

Other rare or uncommon birds which were also sighted include the American Robin, Piping Plovers, Black-throated Blue Warblers, and Black-throated Green Warblers, Indigo Bunting, Cuban Peewee, and the Bahama Swallow.

Photos provided by Blue Green Outdoors